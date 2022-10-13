Business Day TV speaks to Anthea Gardner from Cartesian Capital
Mining output for August continued on a steady decline — posting a seventh consecutive negative reading — forcing economists to recalibrate their GDP tracking estimates for quarter three as they warned that the outlook for the sector has become gloomy and uncertain.
Stats SA on Thursday said mining production contracted 5.9% on an annual basis, after an 8.4% decrease in July, dragged lower mainly by platinum group metals (PGMs), gold and iron ore, as strikes and intensified load-shedding weighed heavily on the energy-intensive sector...
Economists trim GDP forecasts as mining output shrinks
It is safe to say that mining will contribute negatively to quarter three real GDP
