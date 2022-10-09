×

National / Labour

Satawu poised to join Transnet strike on Monday

Union with 21,000 members will down tools after parastatal’s labour court application fails

09 October 2022 - 20:07 Thando Maeko and Denene Erasmus

The labour court at the weekend threw out Transnet’s application to interdict a strike by members of the SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu), setting the stage for more than 21,000 workers to join industrial action that has already brought the state-owned rail and ports operator to its knees.

The court ruling came after Transnet — whose sprawling transport network makes it a key player in the economy — declared force majeure on Thursday after workers led by the United National Transport Union (Untu) downed tools over higher wages...

