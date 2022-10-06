Market data including bonds and fuel prices
SA’s ruling party recognises new seized Russian territory — essentially Bantustans — in eastern Ukraine that look a lot like Verwoerd’s apartheid policy
Islandsite is charged in alleged multimillion-rand case of fraud during feasibility study in Free State
Provincial ANC leaders say shake-up is to isolate those who challenged premier and his collective at recent conference
Harmony Gold to buy the Eva Copper project in Australia in R4.1bn transaction
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
KwaZulu-Natal is still feeling the effects of Covid-19, riots and floods, but the province is determined to have the situation under control in time for the December holidays
Joe Sullivan convicted of obstructing a government probe and concealing the theft of personal data of 50-million customers and 7-million drivers
SA goes one up in ODI series
It's based on a Toyota Land Cruiser 79 single cab and is readily transferable from one truck chassis to the next
SA’s logistics utility, Transnet, declared force majeure at its ports on Thursday, as workers began an open-ended strike over wages.
Transnet operates SA’s freight rail network and all the country’s ports. It said the strike would have a profound effect on economic activity across all sectors and it urged workers to consider the long-term consequences for themselves (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2022-10-05-transnets-new-deal-to-workers-unlikely-to-avert-strike/) and the economy as a whole...
More port woes as strike-hit Transnet declares force majeure
Stoppages reported at Durban and Richards Bay ports after unions reject freight and transport company’s pay offer
