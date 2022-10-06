×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Labour

More port woes as strike-hit Transnet declares force majeure

Stoppages reported at Durban and Richards Bay ports after unions reject freight and transport company’s pay offer

BL Premium
06 October 2022 - 10:53 Mary Papayya and Thando Maeko
UPDATED 06 October 2022 - 23:34

SA’s logistics utility, Transnet, declared force majeure at its ports on Thursday, as workers began an open-ended strike over wages.

Transnet operates SA’s freight rail network and all the country’s ports. It said the strike would have a profound effect on economic activity across all sectors and it urged workers to consider the long-term consequences for themselves (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2022-10-05-transnets-new-deal-to-workers-unlikely-to-avert-strike/) and the economy as a whole...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.