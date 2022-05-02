Angry mineworkers force Ramaphosa to abandon Workers’ Day address

President Cyril Ramaphosa was forced to abandon his Workers' Day address after mining workers booed him and stormed the stage.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to give a keynote address at the Cosatu rally in Rustenburg, North West, but had to be whisked away as angry workers staged a protest and demanded he leave.

Among their chief concerns was a demand for a R1,000 annual salary increase for Sibanye-Stillwater gold mine workers.

The workers have been on a three-month-long strike after the mine rejected their demand and instead offered an R800 annual increase, which is being rejected.

The disgruntled workers said they could not allow Ramaphosa to address them until he dealt with their salary concerns, which they said he knew about.

The Cosatu rally was delayed by more than five hours as the labour federation struggled to fill seats at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.