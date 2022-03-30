Numsa vows to start striking in bus sector before Easter
Action could leave holidaymakers stranded and hit operators trying to recover from pandemic
30 March 2022 - 12:18
UPDATED 30 March 2022 - 20:33
The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is on the verge of a national pay strike in the bus passenger sector before the busy Easter holidays.
A strike could result in the stranding of holidaymakers who rely on public transport and increase financial strain on bus operators as they try to recover from the effects of Covid-19...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now