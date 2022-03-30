National / Labour Numsa vows to start striking in bus sector before Easter Action could leave holidaymakers stranded and hit operators trying to recover from pandemic B L Premium

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is on the verge of a national pay strike in the bus passenger sector before the busy Easter holidays.

A strike could result in the stranding of holidaymakers who rely on public transport and increase financial strain on bus operators as they try to recover from the effects of Covid-19...