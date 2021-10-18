National / Labour Numsa’s strike rolls into third week as parties meet for mediation Workers and steel sector employers look to CCMA to end impasse over wage increases

As Numsa’s wage strike in the steel and engineering sector enters its third week, parties are looking to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to break the impasse.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa), the country’s largest union with about 432,000 members, last week rejected a revised wage offer by the Steel and Engineering Industries Federation of SA (Seifsa) of 6% from the previous 4.4%...