National / Labour

Judge dismisses Numsa bid to contest court interdict

Court order renders Wednesday’s elective congress null and void

BL Premium
28 July 2022 - 14:05 Luyolo Mkentane
UPDATED 28 July 2022 - 18:48

Labour court judge Graham Moshoana refused Numsa’s application on Thursday for leave to appeal against the ruling prohibiting the metalworkers’ union from going ahead with its national congress until it complied with its own constitution. 

This means the elective congress which got under way in Cape Town on Wednesday and cost R39m to organise is null and void. Moshoana criticised Numsa for going ahead with the congress, saying the trade union’s decision to defy the order was “an unguided and unwise move”...

