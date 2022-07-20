Union calls for Ramaphosa’s intervention to end Sars wage strike

SPONSORED | Adriaan Pask, chief investment officer at PSG Wealth, explains offshore assets’ important role in keeping a portfolio diversified
Small-business minister should be someone who has experience in business, not a rentier
Lower-than-anticipated tariffs, rising diesel costs and industrial action could lead to the SEO raising more capital
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Western Digital's sales director for Africa to talk about the data-storage company’s international footprint, strategy and products
Logistics and supply chain management company says it has overcome flooding, unrest and load-shedding
Due to soaring climate-change induced temperatures, wildfires are blazing in the UK, France, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Italy
Abdullah Shafique’s 480-ball vigil earns him the man-of-the-match award
The model sells below the XC40 P8 Recharge in a Volvo's electrified local range
As the strike at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) enters its second week with tax season in full swing, another 10 branches across the country have been closed since Tuesday, bringing the total number to almost 50.
This after the Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents over 5,000 of the nearly 13,000 employees at the revenue service, has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention to break the wage deadlock as they claim criminals are taking advantage of alleged lax security at borders due to the strike action...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Union calls for Ramaphosa’s intervention to end Sars wage strike
The Public Servants Association claims criminals are taking advantage of alleged lax security at borders due to the strike action
As the strike at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) enters its second week with tax season in full swing, another 10 branches across the country have been closed since Tuesday, bringing the total number to almost 50.
This after the Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents over 5,000 of the nearly 13,000 employees at the revenue service, has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention to break the wage deadlock as they claim criminals are taking advantage of alleged lax security at borders due to the strike action...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.