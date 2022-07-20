×

National / Labour

Union calls for Ramaphosa’s intervention to end Sars wage strike

The Public Servants Association claims criminals are taking advantage of alleged lax security at borders due to the strike action

20 July 2022 - 14:50 Luyolo Mkentane

As the strike at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) enters its second week with tax season in full swing, another 10 branches across the country have been closed since Tuesday, bringing the total number to almost 50.

This after the Public Servants Association (PSA), which represents over 5,000 of the nearly 13,000 employees at the revenue service, has called for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention to break the wage deadlock as they claim criminals are taking advantage of alleged lax security at borders due to the strike action...

