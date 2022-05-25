National Disruption caused by wage strike minimal, says Sars But unions say Wednesday’s strike was successful and workers will continue until the agency improves its offer B L Premium

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) said the “disruption” caused by a wage strike which kicked off on Wednesday was minimal and stressed that customs operations at ports of entry had been without major interruptions.

This after workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) and National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), which jointly represent the majority of the about 13,000-strong Sars workforce, downed tools demanding above-inflation increases...