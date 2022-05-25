Disruption caused by wage strike minimal, says Sars
But unions say Wednesday’s strike was successful and workers will continue until the agency improves its offer
25 May 2022 - 22:39
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) said the “disruption” caused by a wage strike which kicked off on Wednesday was minimal and stressed that customs operations at ports of entry had been without major interruptions.
This after workers affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) and National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), which jointly represent the majority of the about 13,000-strong Sars workforce, downed tools demanding above-inflation increases...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now