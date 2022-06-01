National / Labour PSA members suspend strike at Sars opening way for more talks But Nehawu, second-largest union at the tax agency, says its members will continue with the strike that began on May 25 B L Premium

The largest union at the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has suspended its strike for higher pay pending the outcome of talks with the tax-collection agency.

About 6,000 Sars staff members affiliated to the Public Servants Association (PSA) returned to work on Friday. But the 5,400 members of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) are pressing on with their strike...