National / Labour Unions call for another meeting over Sibanye-Stillwater wage demands At a gathering on Wednesday unions conveyed the rejection of the company's revised wage offer

A coalition of mining unions demanding above-inflation wage increases at Sibanye-Stillwater is requesting more time to caucus after a marathon meeting on Wednesday.

“As labour, we request Sibanye-Stillwater to release all shop stewards who are members of the labour negotiating team from the four unions to attend a caucus on Monday … in Boksburg,” reads a letter from National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) chief negotiator William Mabapa to Sibanye-Stillwater's senior vice-president, Eric Moepeng. ..