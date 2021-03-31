National / Labour NUM seeks 60% wage hike for worst-paid gold miners BL PREMIUM

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is poised to throw down the gauntlet to the gold mining industry, preparing to demand wage increases of nearly 60% for the lowest-paid miners.

Trade unions and the industry are due to hammer out a new three-year wage deal later in 2021, with workers seeking a share of bumper profits. The sector rode on the back of higher bullion prices, which reached a record in 2020, even as it suffered output disruptions due to the pandemic...