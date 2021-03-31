NUM seeks 60% wage hike for worst-paid gold miners

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is poised to throw down the gauntlet to the gold mining industry, preparing to demand wage increases of nearly 60% for the lowest-paid miners.
Trade unions and the industry are due to hammer out a new three-year wage deal later in 2021, with workers seeking a share of bumper profits. The sector rode on the back of higher bullion prices, which reached a record in 2020, even as it suffered output disruptions due to the pandemic...
