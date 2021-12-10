Sibanye-Stillwater warns a strike will have ‘significant consequences’ for its gold operations
Sibanye-Stillwater and the four unions will meet under the auspices of the CCMA on Monday
10 December 2021 - 13:52
Gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater has pleaded with unions to reach a sustainable wage agreement and avoid embarking on a strike as that could have “significant consequences” for its operations.
Asked if the strike could force Sibanye-Stillwater to restructure its operations that could lead to job losses, COO Richard Stewart said the company would do “everything we can to avoid that position”. ..
