Sibanye-Stillwater warns a strike will have 'significant consequences' for its gold operations Sibanye-Stillwater and the four unions will meet under the auspices of the CCMA on Monday

Gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater has pleaded with unions to reach a sustainable wage agreement and avoid embarking on a strike as that could have “significant consequences” for its operations.

Asked if the strike could force Sibanye-Stillwater to restructure its operations that could lead to job losses, COO Richard Stewart said the company would do “everything we can to avoid that position”. ..