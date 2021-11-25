National Unions mull strike after rejecting Sibanye-Stillwater’s revised wage offer B L Premium

A coalition of mining unions is drafting picketing rules after wage talks between them and Sibanye-Stillwater deadlocked when workers rejected a wage hike deal from the gold miner this week.

The unions include the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Solidarity and Uasa...