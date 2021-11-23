Unions reject Sibanye-Stillwater wage offer, threaten strike action
23 November 2021 - 20:16
Mineworkers have rejected a wage proposal by Sibanye-Stillwater that would have increased the gold miner’s wage bill at its gold operations by R1.4bn in 2023 and are contemplating embarking on a wage strike should the parties fail to reach an agreement.
This follows a coalition of mining unions, including the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu), Solidarity and Uasa, holding a joint mass meeting in Carletonville on Tuesday afternoon to get a mandate from workers on the wage proposal...
