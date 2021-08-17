National

Godongwana moves quickly to fill posts at FSCA

Farzana Badat and Katherine Gibson named as deputy commissioners of Financial Sector Conduct Authority

17 August 2021 - 21:03 Staff Writer
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS
Finance minister Enoch Godongwana. Picture: GCIS

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana has appointed Farzana Badat and Katherine Gibson as deputy commissioners of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA).

The appointments are for a period of five years. The FSCA is the market conduct regulator of financial institutions in the country.

The appointment of Badat and Gibson follows those of Unathi Kamlana as commissioner and Astrid Ludin as a deputy commissioner of the FSCA by the former minister, Tito Mboweni.

Badat is based in Switzerland where she is working as a senior policy adviser at the International Association for Insurance Supervisors (IAIS) responsible for conduct risk, financial technology and digital transformation.

Gibson has been a member of the transitional management committee of the FSCA since its establishment on April 1 2018. She has also worked at the National Treasury as part of the team that spearheaded the “Twin Peaks” reform process, including the Financial Sector Regulation Act.

