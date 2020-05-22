Mining companies say universal Covid-19 testing is not feasible
The comment comes as unions raise concern over the spread of the coronavirus in the mining sector
22 May 2020 - 18:08
Testing each and every mine worker for Covid-19 is not feasible for SA’s mining industry, the Minerals Council SA said on Friday.
The comments come after the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) expressed concern over the rapid spread of Covid-19 in the industry, especially in Limpopo where, notably, Impala Platinum’s Marula operations were suspended when 19 coronavirus cases were detected.
