National / Labour Union hails 'positive talks' to avert job losses at Massmart He said Massmart had initially wanted to retrench about 1,400 employees, but most of the affected people had been placed in other posts within the company

Negotiations aimed at averting job losses at struggling retail giant Massmart — owner of Game, Makro and Builders Warehouse — are yielding positive results, the SA Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) said on Tuesday.

The company, owned by the world’s largest grocer, Walmart, is grappling with a R6bn sales hit from the global Covid-19 pandemic. It announced a turnaround plan in January 2020 as well as the potential closure of 34 DionWired and Masscash stores, ultimately opting to dispose of 11 of the latter...