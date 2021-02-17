Retail had its worst year on record
Retail sales fell 6.9% in 2020 and the recovery is likely to be protracted, say economists
17 February 2021 - 18:48
Retail had its worst year on record in 2020 as consumers reeled from Covid-19 and its consequent economic lockdowns.
Retail sales fell 6.9% overall during 2020, the worst decline ever recorded and the only year of contraction apart from 2009, the height of the global financial crisis when sales contracted 3.2%, according to data from Stats SA released on Wednesday. ..
