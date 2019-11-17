Numsa moves to shutdown entire aviation industry

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA (Numsa) is calling on its members to join a secondary strike with the intent to shutdown SA’s entire aviation industry to force a wage deal with SA Airways (SAA).

About 3,000 workers launched a strike at the national carrier on Friday in demand of an 8% increase, insourcing of workers and a stay of execution on a restructuring plan that will lead to significant job losses.

At a briefing on Sunday, Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said SAA’s refusal to implement various cost saving measures was proof that it wanted the airline to collapse.

“In response to provocation by the SAA board and executive management, Numsa is in the process of consulting workers for a secondary strike in aviation,” she said.

Consultation on this process with various entities was under way, including Mango Airlines, SA Express, FlySafair, Comair, the Airports Company SA, the Civil Aviation Authority and a number of other suppliers and service providers to the industry.

“This is a fight for survival for all workers in aviation,” Hlubi-Majola said.

“We are fighting against retrenchment, corruption and privatisation, we call on all our members in these companies to join in solidarity because the changes at South African Airways will be affecting them too.”

The cash-strapped national carrier is losing R52m a day as a result of the strike. On Saturday, Numsa and the SA Cabin Crew Association (Sacca) met with SAA management for negotiations under the facilitation of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

But on Sunday, Numsa president Irvin Jim said the union wanted an urgent meeting with finance minister Tito Mboweni and minister of public enterprises Pravin Gordhan.

Hlubi-Majola said the SAA board were parasites, “sucking lifeblood of the airline” and “approving dodgy contracts”.

The decision to cancel flights for the past three days was management’s decision and not the unions.

Before the briefing on Sunday SAA announced it would reinstate international flights to seven destinations as of Sunday night. The destinations are New York, Sao Paulo, Hong Kong, Perth, London, Frankfurt and Washington. Flights will depart from OR Tambo International Airport. SAA, however, requested customers not travel to their departure airport unless in possession of a rebooked itinerary.

But Numsa has warned passengers that their safety cannot be guaranteed as SAA is allowing inexperienced technicians to work on the planes while safety officers are on strike.

Hlubi-Majola said the union did not make the threat to shut down the aviation industry lightly, “but we have been forced by executive and a board that simply does not care.”

steynl@businesslive.co.za