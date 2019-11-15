News & Fox NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA runs out of options and strike could finally finish it off Politically, there is no appetite to bailout SAA, and there is simply no money to do so without further compromising state finances BL PREMIUM

The strike at SAA could push the national carrier over the brink, and the government appears to be willing to let that happen.

Politically, there is no appetite to bailout SAA, but more importantly, there is simply no money to do so without compromising government finances further.