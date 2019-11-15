NEWS ANALYSIS: SAA runs out of options and strike could finally finish it off
Politically, there is no appetite to bailout SAA, and there is simply no money to do so without further compromising state finances
15 November 2019 - 10:52
The strike at SAA could push the national carrier over the brink, and the government appears to be willing to let that happen.
Politically, there is no appetite to bailout SAA, but more importantly, there is simply no money to do so without compromising government finances further.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.