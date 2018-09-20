Cosatu issues threat to ANC: ‘Don’t drop the ball’

If the ANC drops the ball on the call for a reconfigured alliance, Cosatu will exit the partnership.

The federation wants its alliance with the SA Communist Party and the ANC to allow for equal treatment of all partners and consultation over government policy and appointments.

Cosatu said the alliance is dysfunctional, paralysed, incoherent and divided, while its other components have become useful to the ANC mainly for election campaigns.

Cosatu delegates resolved at the organisation’s national congress in Midrand this week that if the ANC continues to make decisions about government policies and deployments without consulting its alliance partners, the workers will seek a new political home that is socialist orientated.

The political resolutions were concluded on Wednesday.

The alliance is not a "permanent" relationship that binds them to continue supporting the party, Cosatu affiliates said.

Business Day understands that the hardline position taken at the congress was first discussed at a central executive committee political workshop where it was decided Cosatu would bait the ANC in the interest of worker unity.

Cosatu leaders feared that if the federation decided to ditch the alliance while members were still swept up in the euphoria of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s rise to power, this would have caused the federation to split.

Cosatu was the first organisation to endorse Ramaphosa’s bid for the presidency of the ANC.

"The consensus is that we are facing an existential crisis but do not have the capacity to take the decision when we are divided," said a source. Instead, Cosatu has shifted the goal posts, forcing the ANC into a corner where it either worked towards the reimagined inclusive alliance or not, in which case workers would be united in the decision to part ways with the party.

'Radical reconfiguration'

The resolution on what the federation terms a "radical reconfiguration" of the alliance also reads that weaknesses in the alliance, including the effects of Cosatu’s period of paralysis and divisions since 2012, have eroded confidence and "caused disillusionment" among large sections of society.

Cosatu, however, decided against setting up a "quota system" for the deployment of officials to the government as proposed by its largest public sector unions, including the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union.

In protest at the ANC’s continued sidelining of the federation, some affiliates suggested that the alliance should set up a quota to determine how many officials from each partner are elected to government posts.

Meanwhile, Cosatu has also confirmed it will support the ANC in the 2019 national elections, while working with the SACP to build a popular left movement. According to the resolutions, the organisation will also "take a firm stand" to ensure that the ANC election manifesto places workers at its centre and reflects a bias to their interests and those of the working class and rural poor.

Cosatu warned at its central executive committee meeting before the congress that unless that was the case the ANC would be punished at the polls.

The federation’s general secretary, Bheki Ntshalintshali, said in an interview with Business Day on the sidelines of the congress that they will not support the ANC unconditionally.

"There is no free lunch, no blank cheque. When you vote you choose that party because you have a belief that party must be able to do things for you in a better way.

"At the same time they [delegates] recognised that the mission of the ANC and the SACP is not the same. We want socialism and the party does not want socialism. But it wants to improve the lives of people," Ntshalintshali said.

Although Cosatu had already decided it would support the ANC during the next polls before this week’s congress, it also had to consider its stance on the SACP’s resolution to explore the possibility of contesting for elections on its own.

The congress has resolved to wait before making a decision over their support for the SACP as the party seems undecided over the issue.

mahlakoanat@businesslive.co.za