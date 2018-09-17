Nonpayment of subscription fees keeps Cosatu’s finances in the red

The debt accumulated by Cosatu affiliates in unpaid subscriptions accounted for 41% of the federation’s expected total income in 2017 at over R45m.

The figures, contained in Cosatu’s finance report yet to be tabled before its national congress in Midrand this week, painted a bleak picture of the country’s biggest federation’s finances which ran into a deficit in 2015.

Cosatu generates its income primarily through affiliation fees which sustain its operations, including the payment of salaries to staff which accounted for 30% of the total budget in 2017.

In the same year, the federation expected R74m in affiliation fees and received just above half of the amount.

During his final speech to delegates at the congress, outgoing Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini berated union leaders for hogging money that belonged to workers, negatively affecting campaigns of the organisation.

"What makes you leaders not pay over the R3 (for each member) to Cosatu every month … I wish you will discuss this issue. For how long will you keep doing things this way. Affiliates leaders don’t pay subscriptions to Cosatu. It’s not your money, its members’ money," he said.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali also told Business Day recently that had it not been for the nonpayment by members, Cosatu would have a surplus budget yearly.

The income shortfall was 16% in 2015 and 30% in 2016.

The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union owed R15.7m in 2017, while the SA Municipal Workers Union, which was excluded from taking part in the congress, owed R10.2m.

However, the owing affiliates rushed to settle their accounts ahead of Cosatu congresses as they would otherwise be excluded from the gathering for being members "not in good standing".

The finance report also notes that the federation’s assets have remained at a "constant decline due to depreciation and no acquisition of assets".

Its auditors Deloitte also raised three issues that led to a qualified opinion. These were regarding unverifiable donation income, affiliation fees received beyond receipts of actual records, and questionable information on membership numbers supplied by affiliates.

Cosatu received over R20m in donations in 2017.