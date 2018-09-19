Politics

Cosatu confirms its support for the ANC in the 2019 elections

19 September 2018 - 15:11 Theto Mahlakoana
Cosatu. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Cosatu. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Union federation Cosatu has thrown its weight behind the ANC ahead of the 2019 general elections with its congress resolving to vote and campaign for the party.

The affirmation follows a lengthy debate between the federation’s affiliates at its 13th national congress this week.

In its political discussion document, Cosatu said it re-affirms its position to support the ANC in 2019, while working with the SACP to build a popular left-wing movement. Although Cosatu has already decided it would support the ANC during the next polls, it also has to consider its stance on the SACP’s resolution to explore the possibility of contesting for state power on its own.

Cosatu is in an alliance with the ANC and the SACP.

However, the federation’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said during an interview with Business Day on the sidelines of the congress that its support for the ANC will not come without conditions.

"There is no free lunch, no blank cheque — when you vote you choose that party because you have a belief that party must be able to do things for you in a better way. At the same time, [delegates] recognise that the mission of the ANC and the SACP is not the same. We want socialism and the party does not want socialism. But it wants to improve the lives of people."

The congress has also resolved to wait for a decision over its support for the SACP if it contests elections on its own.

Said Ntshalintshali, "[Delegates] said ‘let’s engage with the party’ because the next elections will be after our next congress and we will debate after [that] where we stand on this particular issue. But for 2019, we are going to vote for the ANC and want an overwhelming majority [for] the ANC."

THETO MAHLAKOANA: Fault lies with unions, not Cosatu leaders

While publicly the mantra of union leaders is that they are building up Cosatu as a leader of society along with its alliance partners, the reality ...
Opinion
12 hours ago

Cosatu has 50-50 gender representation in its upcoming leadership

The union federation is keeping its secretarial unit in its current form to ensure continuity in the wake of changes within the presidency
National
5 hours ago

Nonpayment of subscription fees keeps Cosatu’s finances in the red

In his last address as president on Monday, Sdumo Dlamini berated union leaders for hogging money that belonged to workers
National
1 day ago

Ramaphosa calls for end to ‘machinations in dark corners’ dividing ANC

The president tells Cosatu congress delegates that scheming has weakened the ANC, alluding to the clandestine meeting between Zuma and associates
National
2 days ago

Cosatu to echo ‘Thuma mina’ in effort to improve service delivery and efficiency

Sadtu urges Cosatu to resolve at this week's congress to make a 'concerted effort to change the image of public institutions'
National
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
PETER BRUCE: What China's loans are really all ...
Politics
2.
TOM EATON: The mayor who represents the one ...
Politics
3.
Why Mmusi Maimane opted out of race for Western ...
Politics
4.
Alan Winde is DA’s Western Cape premier candidate ...
Politics
5.
BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI: Crime shows we have the ...
Politics

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.