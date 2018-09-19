Cosatu has 50-50 gender representation in its upcoming leadership

Union federation Cosatu has achieved a 50-50 representation of men and women in its incoming leadership, which was nominated unopposed at its 13th national congress in Midrand this week.

The federation’s second deputy president Zingiswa Losi will formally take over as the first female president in the history of the federation when she addresses the congress for the first time on Thursday.

Once confirmed, Cosatu will have the most gender-representative leadership among its alliance partners, the ANC and SACP, whose top six posts are occupied by five men and one woman.

Losi is also a member of the ANC national executive committee (NEC) and SACP central committee.

The president of the South African Commercial, Catering and Allied Workers Union Louisa Thipe was nominated to the position of second deputy president, with National Education Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) first deputy president Mike Shingange expected to occupy the same position at Cosatu.

Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali and his deputy Solly Phetoe will retain their positions. However, a last minute objection was made by the Liberated Metalworkers Union of SA (Limusa) to Ntshalintshali’s nomination on Tuesday, with its general secretary Cedric Gina telling congress that he was potentially too old for the post, and that the Cosatu policy dictated retirement was at 65, while the general secretary was 64.

Other affiliates dismissed the objection and agreed to retain Ntshalintshali.

Business Day understands the rationale was to keep the secretarial unit in its current form to ensure there was continuity in light of the wholesale changes to the presidency.

Long-standing treasurer Frieda Oosthuizen was nominated unopposed. The nominations were closed on Tuesday by the Elexions Agency, which is expected to announce the new leadership on Thursday before the congress comes to an end.

Delegates will not be required to vote as all leaders were nominated unopposed.

