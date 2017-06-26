Nehawu president warns that Cosatu faces extinction

If nothing drastic is done to fix the state of Cosatu affiliates, the federation will soon diminish.

This warning was delivered by the president of the National Health Education and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) Mzwandile Makwayiba at he opened Cosatu’s biggest union’s four-day congress in Boksburg.

He said the dysfunctional state of unions such as the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, the South African Transport and Allied Workers Union and others would sound a death knell for the federation.

The unions are beset by a number of issues, which are centred on the pursuit for positions, amid maladministration and corruption.

Makwayiba said the Cosatu constitution needed to be changed to accommodate powers that would allow the federation’s national office bearers to intervene in unions that were struggling.

Currently, they can do only so on the invitation of the troubled unions.

"Unless it is done, our members in Samwu will join right-wing unions. The federation of Elijah Barayi is in trouble, because of its leaders. Comrades take each other to court.