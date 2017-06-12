The National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) in KwaZulu-Natal is preparing for a strike at the Dube Trade Port after wage negotiations deadlocked.

The strike is expected to begin on Monday.

In a statement issued by Nehawu KwaZulu-Natal‚ the union said it had convened numerous meetings with management of the port.

"The membership of the union then mandated the leadership to roll out preparations for a strike action‚" said Nehawu provincial secretary Phakama Ndunakazi.

The demands include the introduction of a 13th cheque‚ a monthly housing allowance of R1,500 and medical aid where the employer contributes 50%.

"We demand inflation plus 6% (12% total)‚ R12,000 minimum wage and the employer is only offering 8% and refuses to address the issue of minimum wage‚" Nehawu said.

TMG Digital/TimesLIVE