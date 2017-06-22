Leadership fight could threaten Nehawu unity

Cosatu’s biggest affiliate, the National Health Education and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu), could emerge from next week’s elective congress bruised.

Many of the federation’s affiliates that have gone through leadership contestation have struggled to reunite, with factionalism taking root.

Sources in the union told Business Day that general secretary Bereng Soke’s position was set to be contested by his deputy, Zola Sapeta, at next week’s meeting in Boksburg.

This despite the majority of the union’s provinces pronouncing it was ideal to maintain the current leadership in the interest of unity, in light of the ripple effects that would be caused by rifts within Nehawu.

Should it also follow the direction of some of Cosatu’s ailing unions that are dogged by infighting, the federation, which is only starting to rebuild after the internal battles that lost it the National Union of Metalworkers of SA and the Food and Allied Workers Union, will deteriorate.

Nehawu is the majority union in the public sector and 2017 is a critical year for workers as negotiations with government get under way in September.