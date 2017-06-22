A devastating strike at Gauteng government mortuaries could be over on Friday‚ a union official said.

The National Health and Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and other health unions — negotiating on behalf of mortuary workers — have reached an agreement with the provincial health government.

Nehawu spokesman Khaya Xaba said it was an in-principle agreement for now, and unions had gone back to consult mortuary workers.

"We reached an agreement yesterday at the bargaining chamber (in Centurion) and we are consulting our members on that agreement for the rest of today.

"Then once we have completed the consultation process‚ we will then go back to the bargaining chamber and the health department tomorrow to sign the agreement if our members agree to it‚" said Xaba.

Xaba did not foresee a total rejection of the agreements because Nehawu members had already agreed with the department on issues they had raised.

Mortuary staff and forensic pathologist officers downed tools three weeks ago‚ demanding better pay‚ recognition of out-of-scope work such as conducting autopsies‚ danger allowance and an occupation-specific dispensation in order to cope with a new remuneration structure.

The occupation-specific dispensation would provide differentiated remuneration dispensations across the Gauteng public sector health service‚ cater for the unique needs of the different occupations‚ and prescribe grading structures and job profiles to eliminate variations between provinces.

The strike resulted in bodies piling up‚ leaving bereaved families distraught and unable to bury their loved ones.