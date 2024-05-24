Vaccination and better sanitation will help stem deaths from antibiotic resistance
There is evidence of extensive and growing antibiotic resistance in some the most serious infections found in hospital patients
SA experts are among an international group of scientists calling for better use of the world’s existing tools for preventing the spread of bacteria, saying wider access to vaccines, safe sanitation and better infection control could prevent hundreds of thousands of deaths each year from antibiotic-resistant “superbugs”.
An estimated 7.7-million people die from bacterial infections annually, and 4.95-million of those are associated with pathogens resistant to available antibiotics. Taking steps to prevent these infections from occurring could save 750,000 lives a year in low and middle income countries, according to The Lancet...
