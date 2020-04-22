Covid-19 a breeding ground for antibiotic-resistant infections

The spectre of an infectious disease pandemic killing tens of thousands of people around the globe is no longer a theoretical nightmare scenario. The World Health Organisation’s (WHO) “Disease X” is here and despite consistent efforts by the WHO and others to keep the political focus on this threat, the world has been caught largely unprepared.

If there are lessons already to be learnt from the coronavirus pandemic, it is that too many political decisions are based on short-term thinking that ignores laws of nature. Biology dictates how organisms evolve, particularly when we put pressure on them. With our growing advances into the previously undisturbed natural world, viruses will continue to jump into human populations with devastating impact.

It also means that with the large scale and inappropriate use of antibiotics, bacterial infections will become increasingly drug-resistant. Importantly, this includes those associated as secondary infections to novel viruses.

The link between Covid-19 and drug-resistant infections is more troubling than many realise. Antibiotics, while not effective against viruses, are being used frequently for people with Covid-19 to prevent or treat suspected or confirmed secondary bacterial infections. According to an early study from China, secondary infections causing bacterial pneumonia, bloodstream infections, sepsis and hospital-acquired infections were present in half of all deceased Covid-19 patients.

Antibiotics are in high demand and many of these infections are increasingly resistant to existing antibiotics. There are also growing concerns that the increased use of antibiotics, coupled with disrupted supply chains, could lead to critical shortages of these key drugs within months.

There is another impact of Covid-19 that is less well understood. As governments and healthcare infrastructures focus on the pandemic response, numerous research efforts to fight drug-resistant infections are slowing down or coming to a halt. This is compounded by closure of laboratories and, during the current crisis, the inability of people to participate in clinical trials not related to Covid-19, including those of new antibiotics.

In the medium and long term, the economic shock resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic may mean financial resources are diverted from critical health systems investments, including antimicrobial research and development.