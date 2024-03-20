Expanding TB screening, preventive therapy offers SA a possible return on investment — WHO study
SA has one of the world’s highest TB burdens, driven by its large HIV epidemic
20 March 2024 - 05:00
Expanding screening and preventive treatment for people at high risk of tuberculosis would deliver a substantial return on investment with a potential benefit of $39 for every $1 spent in SA, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) study.
The modelling study developed with the governments of SA, Brazil, Georgia and Kenya is expected to help countries push for more resources to meet the commitments agreed to by heads of state at the 2023 UN High Level Meeting on TB...
