Even modest exercise habits have profound health benefits, Discovery-LSE study finds
About 5,000 steps of walking a week can add a good many years to your life and considerably cut your healthcare costs
A previously inactive person who gets into the habit of walking 5,000 steps three times a week can add several years to their life and slash their healthcare costs, according to new research from health and life insurer Discovery and the London School of Economics (LSE).
JSE-listed Discovery operates an international incentive scheme called Vitality which encourages people to make healthy choices with rewards such as free smoothies and discounted gym membership. It has previously shown that people who “engage” with Vitality by exercising regularly and making better food choices have lower healthcare costs than people who don’t. It has more recently turned its attention to finding ways to encourage sedentary people to get moving too...
