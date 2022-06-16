Aspirant doctors in limbo over community service placements
With two weeks left until posts are taken up, the health department has yet to accept applications
16 June 2022 - 14:52
With just two weeks to go until community service doctors and medical interns are due to take up posts that open on July 1, the health department has yet to begin accepting applications, leaving hundreds of aspirant healthcare professionals in limbo.
The situation could delay dozens of young medical school graduates from qualifying as doctors and deprive clinics and hospitals of much-needed staff, particularly in rural areas. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now