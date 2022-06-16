National / Health Aspirant doctors in limbo over community service placements With two weeks left until posts are taken up, the health department has yet to accept applications B L Premium

With just two weeks to go until community service doctors and medical interns are due to take up posts that open on July 1, the health department has yet to begin accepting applications, leaving hundreds of aspirant healthcare professionals in limbo.

The situation could delay dozens of young medical school graduates from qualifying as doctors and deprive clinics and hospitals of much-needed staff, particularly in rural areas. ..