Sleep-deprived executives set themselves up for heart attacks and strokes
Study analyses annual health risk assessments of more than 1,500 executives and senior managers
05 November 2023 - 17:48
SA corporate executives who say they don’t get enough sleep may be more vulnerable to obesity and other conditions that increase their risk of heart attacks and strokes, new research shows.
The study, which analysed the annual health risk assessments of more than 1,500 executives and senior managers from 56 companies across a range of industries is the first of its kind conducted in SA and adds to a growing body of research on the health risks associated with insufficient sleep...
