×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Another example of deployed cadre incompetence?

Cadre deployment is probably the most destructive of all the ills government service has fostered on SA

10 June 2022 - 14:39 Sara Gon
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

On May 22 Dr Tim De Maayer wrote an open letter in Daily Maverick about the horrific and heartbreaking way in which the public health system had disintegrated, specifically referring to the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Dr De Maayer, who is the hospital’s paediatric gastroenterologist, has now been placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect. This, for bringing attention to:

  • The intubation of children and administering of CPR by the light of mobile phones;
  • The hospital being unable to conduct an urgent computerised tomography scan of a brain, as the scanner has been broken for nearly three months;
  • Having to manage a critically ill child without the benefit of blood test results (the National Health Laboratory Services turnaround time is often more than 24 hours); and
  • A premature infant going blind because there was no functional meter (which costs less than R1,000) to monitor her oxygen delivery.

“Having worked in the public sector for 21 years, I can tell you frankly: things are falling apart,” Dr De Maayer says. These issues have been raised with management repeatedly, including reports in 2016, 2021 and on April 11 this year detailing the disastrous state of the hospital.

Gauteng premier David Makhura, who notes that the CEO of the hospital Dr Nozuko Mkabayi took the decision  regarding Dr De Maayer, has said he would “never approve any act of intimidation or victimisation of professionals and workers who speak out where things are going wrong. We need more such people in the public service.”

According to reports, Dr Mkabayi, who was appointed in January 2021, has spent only 182 days at the hospital — most of her tenure has been spent working remotely from home. Is she just another example of deployed cadre incompetence? Cadre deployment is probably the most destructive of all the ills government service has fostered on SA.

Sara Gon

Institute of Race Relations

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

Inequality kills: how race, money and power affect who survives Covid

Researchers analysed data from 440,000 Covid patients. The results showed that inequality in SA still affects who lives and who dies
News & Fox
9 hours ago

When all else fails: why people opt for backstreet abortions

Finding a list of legal abortion facilities is difficult, but it’s easy to find dodgy services: online, on street poles and in classifieds
News & Fox
2 days ago

Could rural students solve SA’s doctor dilemma?

SA is training more doctors than ever, but there isn’t enough money to employ them, leaving about 14% of hospital posts for doctors vacant while 20% ...
News & Fox
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: A do-or-die moment for the NPA
Opinion
2.
TONY LEON: After succeeding Meyer Kahn, Cyril ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER BRUCE: Thank God for Hermione the heroine, ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
LETTER: Scrap the RAF immediately
Opinion / Letters
5.
ANTON HARBER: An unhappy birthday for the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Inequality kills: how race, money and power affect who survives Covid

News & Fox

When all else fails: why people opt for backstreet abortions

News & Fox

Could rural students solve SA’s doctor dilemma?

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.