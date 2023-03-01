National / Health

State laboratory service moves to tackle toxicology test backlog

The NHLS will allocate further resources to speed up work and clear delays running into years

01 March 2023 - 18:27 Tamar Kahn

As SA’s forensic chemistry laboratories buckle under a growing backlog of toxicology cases, the board of the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) agreed on Wednesday to allocate additional resources to speed up their work.

The laboratories conduct a wide range of tests, including for drugs, alcohol, pesticides, poisons and heavy metals. The delays, which frequently run into years, are holding up police investigations and mortuary autopsy reports and denying justice to victims of crime. ..

