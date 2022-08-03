×

National / Health

SA Nursing Council blocks private training of new recruits as shortage worsens

BL Premium
03 August 2022 - 05:10 Tamar Kahn

The SA Nursing Council (SANC) is blocking the training of new nurses by preventing private hospitals from taking on more students, delegates to the annual Hospital Association of SA (Hasa) conference heard on Tuesday.

SA has an acute shortage of healthcare professionals, but private hospitals are particularly frustrated by the nursing shortage as they are well placed to help fix the problem...

