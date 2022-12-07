The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
Neasa and Seafa consider approaching the Constitional Court after losing in their bid to be excluded from a pay deal between the industry’s main employer body and Numsa
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
The group said it expects to increase its dividend payout ratio to at least 50% for the year
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Prices in Hungary 45.2% higher in October than a year earlier
Matter is being taken to Fifa after club says he never signed for them
It gets more power and a longer service plan as standard, among other features
Scientists urge policy makers to sharpen focus on health and climate
World leaders are not paying enough attention to health threats posed by climate change and squandering the opportunity to avert millions of premature deaths, a leading UK scientist told delegates at the World Science Forum (WSF) on Wednesday.
Africa is particularly vulnerable to the health effects of climate change as it has a high burden of disease, weak health systems and so many of its people live in deep poverty...
