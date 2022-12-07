National / Health

Scientists urge policy makers to sharpen focus on health and climate

BL Premium
07 December 2022 - 17:18 Tamar Kahn

World leaders are not paying enough attention to health threats posed by climate change and squandering the opportunity to avert millions of premature deaths, a leading UK scientist told delegates at the World Science Forum (WSF) on Wednesday.

Africa is particularly vulnerable to the health effects of climate change as it has a high burden of disease, weak health systems and so many of its people live in deep poverty...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.