×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Stalling by medical scheme regulator ‘robbing millions of private healthcare’

BL Premium
19 May 2022 - 19:12 Tamar Kahn

Up to 20-million South Africans from low-income households could afford basic private healthcare services if the medical schemes regulator stopped stalling on plans for cheap, pared- down benefit options, a healthcare conference was told on Thursday.

The Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) is overseeing the development of a serially delayed framework for low-cost benefit options (LCBO), that will allow schemes to offer packages that are exempted from provisions in the Medical Schemes Act that require cover for a much broader basket of care, known as prescribed minimum benefits...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now