×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

Scientists advise government to vaccinate high risk 5-11-year-olds against Covid-19

Vaccination of these children will begin once the electronic vaccine data system used to track the national immunisation drive has been updated

12 September 2022 - 14:06 Tamar Kahn
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine in Mpumalanga. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS
A health worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine in Mpumalanga. Picture: BLOOMBERG/WALDO SWIEGERS

The health department has agreed to offer Covid-19 vaccination to high-risk children aged 5-11, based on the recommendations of its scientific advisers, a senior official confirmed on Monday.

The decision is expected to be welcomed by the SA Paediatric  Association, which asked the government to open vaccination to a subgroup of younger children with conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. This includes children with HIV, tuberculosis, diabetes, severe asthma, Down syndrome, and a range of other chronic conditions.

Vaccination of these children will begin once the electronic vaccine data system used to track the national immunisation drive has been updated, said the health department’s deputy director-general for National Health Insurance, Nicholas Crisp, who also oversees the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccination (VMAC) said eligible children should be given two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and recommended they receive half the adult dose, pending regulatory approval of a paediatric formulation.

In an advisory published on the health department’s website, the VMAC said offering vaccination to all 5 to 11-year-olds was not justified because it offered a small absolute benefit, would be costly to run and might not get a strong response from parents.

A review of the evidence for the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination among children aged 5-11 found it was safe and provided a small absolute benefit in preventing cases and hospitalisation among those who had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab compared to those who received a placebo,  it said.

It was unclear how much demand there would be for vaccines among children aged 5-11, as take up had generally been low in other countries due to concerns about side effects and overall benefits, said the VMAC.

Despite the government allowing children aged 12-17 to get vaccinated without their parents’ permission, uptake has been extremely low and only 11.6% of children in this age group have received the two shots they are eligible for.  A total of 1.9-million children aged 12-17 have received their first jab, but only 770,428 got their second, according to government figures.

Vaccine coverage is highest among older people, with more than 70% of those over 60 having had at least one shot.

kahnt@businesslive.co.za

US panel approves Covid jabs for infants and toddlers

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines just need final CDC green light and can be rolled out later in June
News
2 months ago

US FDA authorises Covid-19 vaccines for children under five

Agency authorises Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years, and Moderna’s shot for those 6 months to 17 years
World
2 months ago

Study finds developmental delays in babies exposed to Covid in womb

Babies whose mothers caught Covid-19 were at risk of being diagnosed with delayed speech or motor skills by their first birthday
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Scientists ponder meaning of huge whirlpool off ...
National
2.
Eskom ramps up load-shedding to Stage 4 while ...
National
3.
High court sets aside Mkhwebane’s suspension by ...
National
4.
Energy Council appoints PwC energy expert as ...
National
5.
ACDP councillor who voted to oust Joburg speaker ...
National

Related Articles

Covid-19’s ‘brain fog’ and risk for other brain illness higher for two years

News

Extra polio vaccines for London children as disease threatens a comeback

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.