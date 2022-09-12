Scientists advise government to vaccinate high risk 5-11-year-olds against Covid-19

Oil prices may rebound towards the end of 2022 as supply is expected to tighten further when a EU embargo on Russian oil takes effect in December
Vaccination of these children will begin once the electronic vaccine data system used to track the national immunisation drive has been updated
The health department has agreed to offer Covid-19 vaccination to high-risk children aged 5-11, based on the recommendations of its scientific advisers, a senior official confirmed on Monday.
The decision is expected to be welcomed by the SA Paediatric Association, which asked the government to open vaccination to a subgroup of younger children with conditions that put them at higher risk of severe illness and death from Covid-19. This includes children with HIV, tuberculosis, diabetes, severe asthma, Down syndrome, and a range of other chronic conditions.
Vaccination of these children will begin once the electronic vaccine data system used to track the national immunisation drive has been updated, said the health department’s deputy director-general for National Health Insurance, Nicholas Crisp, who also oversees the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
The Ministerial Advisory Committee on Covid-19 vaccination (VMAC) said eligible children should be given two shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and recommended they receive half the adult dose, pending regulatory approval of a paediatric formulation.
In an advisory published on the health department’s website, the VMAC said offering vaccination to all 5 to 11-year-olds was not justified because it offered a small absolute benefit, would be costly to run and might not get a strong response from parents.
A review of the evidence for the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccination among children aged 5-11 found it was safe and provided a small absolute benefit in preventing cases and hospitalisation among those who had received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab compared to those who received a placebo, it said.
It was unclear how much demand there would be for vaccines among children aged 5-11, as take up had generally been low in other countries due to concerns about side effects and overall benefits, said the VMAC.
Despite the government allowing children aged 12-17 to get vaccinated without their parents’ permission, uptake has been extremely low and only 11.6% of children in this age group have received the two shots they are eligible for. A total of 1.9-million children aged 12-17 have received their first jab, but only 770,428 got their second, according to government figures.
Vaccine coverage is highest among older people, with more than 70% of those over 60 having had at least one shot.
