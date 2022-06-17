×

US FDA authorises Covid-19 vaccines for children under five

Agency authorises Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years, and Moderna’s shot for those 6 months to 17 years

17 June 2022 - 16:57 Reuters
Food and Drug Administration commissioner Robert Califf. File photo: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
The US Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorised twoCovid-19 vaccines for children aged 5 and under, opening the door to vaccinating millions of the country’s youngest children.

The agency authorised Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children aged 6 months to 4 years, and Moderna’s shot for those 6 months to 17 years. Pfizer’s is already authorised for those over the age of 5.

While many parents in the United States are eager to vaccinate their children, it is unclear how strong demand will be for the shots. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was authorised for children aged 5 to 11 in October, but only about 29% of that group is so far fully vaccinated, federal data shows.

The vaccines could be rolled out to the under-5 age groups as early as next week, White House officials have said, though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still needs to make its recommendations on how the shots should be administered before the vaccination campaign can begin in earnest.

A panel of its outside advisers is meeting to vote on the recommendations on Friday and Saturday.

“Those trusted with the care of children can have confidence in the safety and effectiveness of these Covid-19 vaccines and can be assured that the agency was thorough in its evaluation of the data,” FDA commissioner Robert Califf said in a statement.

Public health officials and experts say that even though a large portion of small children were infected during the winter surge due to the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, natural immunity wanes over time and vaccinations should help prevent hospitalisations and deaths when cases rise again.

Moderna shares rose over 3% to $125.16, while Pfizer was up nearly 1% at $47.81 in morning trading.

Reuters

Most West Africans have had Covid-19, new data shows

‘We should minimise the backslapping and saying that Africa has a magic bullet when it comes to Covid-19,’ says Gordon Awandare
1 week ago

WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warns of tough talks ahead at ministerial conference

Okonjo-Iweala says 'road will be bumpy' as trade ministers gather for meeting in Geneva this week
4 days ago

Trudeau reports second bout of Covid-19 following Americas summit

Canadian prime minister met US President Joe Biden and speaker Nancy Pelosi at summit
3 days ago
