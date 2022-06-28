Board of Healthcare Funders wants green light to negotiate prices
The BHF says allowing medical schemes and healthcare providers to negotiate prices will boost competition and benefit consumers
28 June 2022 - 17:15
The Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) is once again seeking an exemption from the Competition Act’s prohibition on collective bargaining, arguing that allowing medical schemes and healthcare providers to negotiate prices will boost competition and benefit consumers.
The BHF is an industry association representing medical schemes and their administrators, and covers approximately half SA’s medical scheme beneficiaries. Its 2008 attempt to obtain an exemption from section 10 of the Competition Act was unsuccessful...
