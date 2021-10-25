COMMISSION
Competition regulator expects to act soon on high cost of Covid-19 tests
SA has spent an estimated R9bn on Covid-19 tests since the pandemic began, says Competition Commission chief economist
25 October 2021 - 05:09
SA’s competition authority is scrutinising the price of Covid PCR tests, which it says have failed to come down despite falling input costs and the economies of scale enjoyed by the biggest laboratories.
Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are considered the gold standard for Covid-19 testing and are required for international travel and hospital procedures, posing a burden on travellers, patients and medical schemes alike...
