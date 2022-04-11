×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National / Health

State advisers debate second booster shots

People with a weakened immune system are now eligible for four Covid-19 vaccine doses

BL Premium
11 April 2022 - 18:45 Tamar Kahn

As SA emerges from its fourth wave of coronavirus infections, the health minister’s advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines is debating whether to recommend a second booster shot for older people.

Health agencies around the world have taken different approaches to this question, largely because there is limited data on the added benefit of a fourth shot...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now