State advisers debate second booster shots
People with a weakened immune system are now eligible for four Covid-19 vaccine doses
11 April 2022 - 18:45
As SA emerges from its fourth wave of coronavirus infections, the health minister’s advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines is debating whether to recommend a second booster shot for older people.
Health agencies around the world have taken different approaches to this question, largely because there is limited data on the added benefit of a fourth shot...
