National / Health State advisers debate second booster shots People with a weakened immune system are now eligible for four Covid-19 vaccine doses B L Premium

As SA emerges from its fourth wave of coronavirus infections, the health minister’s advisory committee on Covid-19 vaccines is debating whether to recommend a second booster shot for older people.

Health agencies around the world have taken different approaches to this question, largely because there is limited data on the added benefit of a fourth shot...