Mix & match: How to pick a booster vaccine
14 March 2022 - 07:00
Do you know which Covid vaccine you’re going to pick as your booster dose? Here’s a handy guide to the latest research on the mix and match approach.
Do you know which Covid vaccine you’re going to pick as your booster dose? Here’s a handy guide to the latest research on the mix and match approach.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.