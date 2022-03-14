News & Fox

Mix & match: How to pick a booster vaccine

14 March 2022 - 07:00 Yolanda Mdzeke, Joan van Dyk and Aisha Abdool Karim
Do you know which Covid vaccine you’re going to pick as your booster dose? Here’s a handy guide to the latest research on the mix and match approach.

It’s your last shot at getting a Pfizer vaccine

Just under a third of SA’s remaining Covid vaccines from Pfizer are set to expire by July. After that, any unused doses will have to be destroyed
PODCAST: When will Covid end? Prof Abdool Karim explains

People who are fully vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer vaccine are up to two-thirds less likely to pass the virus on to others if they become ...
Why time alone is not enough to get people to line up for their booster shot

You can now mix and match boosters – and get them sooner. But what’s the science behind it?
What you need to know about two new Covid treatments

Two drugs to treat Covid have recently become available. These aren’t substitutes for a vaccine, but they could help at-risk people from developing ...
