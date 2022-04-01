News & Fox

People with weak immune systems will soon be able to get an extra Covid shot

01 April 2022 - 08:30 Mia Malan and Dylan Bush
PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
PICTURE: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

The system SA uses to track Covid vaccines will be updated to allow people with weak immune systems to come in for a booster shot, in addition to the extra dose they received last year, as the jabs offer less protection in people with certain health conditions like cancer or HIV.

