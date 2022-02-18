SA Medical Association chair Angelique Coetzee steps down

The chair of the SA Medical Association (Sama), Dr Angelique Coetzee, has stepped down from the position.

Sama said on Friday that Coetzee was vacating the role with immediate effect. She had announced her resignation during a Sama board meeting on Thursday night.

“She will remain as an ordinary member of the Sama board,” the association said.

Coetzee’s resignation comes days after Sama publicly distanced itself from statements made by Coetzee during an interview on CapeTalk radio in January. During the interview, the respected doctor said the admission process to medical schools was politicised.

Coetzee alleged that race played a role in determining acceptance to medical faculties, in many instances more than the applicant’s matric performance, and that different criteria existed for different race groups with regard to admission requirements.

Sama said Coetzee had apologised unreservedly for any emotional hurt her statement might have caused and, after considerable deliberation, the Sama board had accepted her apology.

The association said it appreciated the painful history of SA and empathised with the hurt and anger remarks by Coetzee might have caused to doctors and the general population.

“Sama, moreover, distances itself from the statement made by Dr Coetzee as it does not represent the ethos of the association and the democratic principles it stands for.”

The vice-chair of the Sama board, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, has taken over the role of interim chair.

“Dr Mzukwa is an experienced GP in KwaZulu-Natal and a seasoned member of the association. Dr Edward Ngwenya, the chair of Sama’s chairperson’s forum — a forum of the chairs of all Sama branches, will assume the role of interim vice-chair. Dr Ngwenya is a specialist plastic and reconstructive surgeon practising in Gauteng. He is equally well-versed in matters related to the health profession,” Sama said.