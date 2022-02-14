Doctors and nurses left off critical skills list despite shortage
14 February 2022 - 20:20
The Hospital Association of SA (Hasa) representing private hospital groups says it is perplexed that nurses, doctors, pharmacists and hospital managers have been left off the new SA critical skills list, which enables qualified foreigners with required skills to fill gaps in SA.
The list, released by the department of home affairs two weeks ago, details what skills foreigners need to apply for a critical skills visa. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now