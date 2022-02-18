Rand firms and JSE edges up as investors eye Russia-Ukraine tension
Currency holds firm below R15 against the dollar, while local bourse’s global peers are mixed
18 February 2022 - 10:00
The rand held firm below R15 against the dollar on Friday, while the JSE was slightly firmer with its global peers mixed as investors assessed the Russia-Ukraine geopolitical standoff.
The local currency is on track for a fifth day of gains as the “physical demand in commodities and robust commodity prices support the currency”, said Citadel Global director Bianca Botes...
